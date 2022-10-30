As part of a change of command in seven prisons across the country, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chose a new superintendent for the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF).

CTO II Levi Evangelista, the IPPF’s information officer, said that on Thursday, October 27, the central office sent out an order naming Corrections Chief Inspector Gary Garcia as the new superintendent of the IPPF.

Evangelista noted that it is part of the “change of command” bureau-wide.

Garcia was the IPPF’s Deputy Superintendent for Security Operations before he was given this job.

The former superintendent, Joel Calvelo, has been in charge of IPPF since June 2021. He has been sent back to National Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Meanwhile, the BuCor leadership is now led by Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr., who has temporarily replaced the suspended Gerald Bantag. Catapang was the military chief during former president Noynoy Aquino’s administration.

