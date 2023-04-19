The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is planning to establish a correctional institution for women (CIW) in Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) as part of its regionalization program for persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

During his visit to IPPF, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. discussed with the management the plan to have CIW on its premises. This aligns with the bureau’s regionalization program, wherein prisoners are confined in regions where their provinces are located.

According to information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista, IPPF has enough manpower to handle CIW once Catapang’s plan is pursued.

“Unang-una, because of the regionalization program wherein yong pamilya ng mga PDL ay mailapit doon sa kanilang pamilya. Imagine from Puerto Princesa, sa ngayon dinadala pa from Mandaluyong City. Yong mga kababayan natin na wala namang pamasahe ay nahihirapan na bumisita roon,” he said.

(First and foremost, because of the regionalization program, the families of PDLs can be closer to them. Currently, families from Puerto Princesa have to travel all the way to Mandaluyong City. Our fellow countrymen who do not have transportation face difficulties in visiting their incarcerated relatives there.)

Women PDLs are currently sent to Mandaluyong, which is the only CIW in the country. Evangelista mentioned that Catapang’s goal of having CIW in IPPF is the first discussion about its possibility since the penal prison has been operational.

Evangelista does not see any security risks with the plan once it is implemented; instead, it could benefit the families of locals in the city and province who have incarcerated relatives.

“Malaking bagay for mga taga Palawan na dito na lamang ma-confine o magkaroon dito ng CIW. When it comes to security, we have enough manpower na makapag-provide ng security kapag naitatag na nga itong correctional institution for women,” he said.

(It would be a significant development for the people of Palawan to have a CIW here. When it comes to security, we have enough manpower to provide security once this correctional institution for women is established.)

