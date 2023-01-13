The city police arrested on Wednesday the top 5 most wanted person for alleged rape on its list after a successful operation in Sitio Iratag, Brgy. Irawan, shortly before noon.

Arrested on January 11 was rape suspect Tranquilino Dulce, 62, married, farmer and a resident of Sitio Matay, Brgy. Binduyan.

P/Col. Roberto Bucad, director of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), lauded his officers for yet another successful arrest and for bringing the suspect to face his case.

“This is evidently another significant accomplishment of PPCPO against wanted persons. I congratulate our ranks who made each police operation successful and commend the continuous support of the public who provided vital information leading to the arrest of a criminal with outstanding warrant of arrest and put him behind bars, all for peace, security and order in the community,” Bucad said in a statement.

Dulce’s arrested was by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Jose Bayani Usman of Branch 50 of the Regional Trial Court for the crime of two counts of rape and for lascivious conduct under Sec 5 (b) of RA 7610

Dulce is now under the custody of the PPCPO for proper disposition.

About Post Author