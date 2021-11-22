Popular South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) made history as it wins Artist of the Year in the American Music Awards (AMA) 2021 held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, November 21.

The theater exploded in loud cheers by BTS’ fan group called Army as soon as its name was announced.

The award was personally received by the members of the KPop band — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and their leader Rap Monster.

Aside from the major award, they also won Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song for Butter in the AMAs.

- Advertisement -

BTS is the first artist group in Asia to win the Artist of the Year from AMAs that was hosted this year by rapper Cardi B.

BTS was up against Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Drake, and Olivia Rodrigo in winning the highest award.

Since 2018, BTS has already won 9 awards from the AMA.