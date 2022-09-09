- Advertisement by Google -

After months of speculation, Vogue Korea and BTS member V finally revealed their long-awaited collaboration for the fashion magazine’s October issue.

The VxVogue collaboration, called the “coVer that will be remembered forever,” began with the coVer reveal. Three different versions of the magazine cover, each with a different look for Kim Taehyung, were made public.

Vogue Korea also put out a schedule of what will happen before the full interview and editorial with V come out on September 19 and a film comes out on September 22.

This is V’s first solo magazine cover as the global phenomenon BTS is on hiatus, prioritizing their members’ individual careers.

- Advertisement -

Photo from Vogue Korea Twitter @VogueKorea Photo from Vogue Korea Twitter @VogueKorea

They are set to get together on October 15 for a special free concert in Busan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tikman na ang iba’t ibang klase ng DonBuri sa murang halaga!

Tara na sa #Eatadakimasu

𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆, 𝗦𝗲𝘁, 𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘂!🥢

🕙 We’re open 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗱𝗮𝘆 from 𝟴𝗮𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝟭𝟮𝗺𝗻

💬 We also serve your favorite ala carte menus such as 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶, 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗼𝘅𝗲𝘀 & 𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀! 🍣🍱🍛

📲 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Globe: +639171197954

SMART: +63 949 886 7346

PLDT: 7175844

📍𝐖𝐞’𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭:

Mercado de San Miguel Unit 12-14, P.P.C. (right in front of the new Puerto Princesa International Airport)

#readyseteat

#readyseteatadakimasu

#Eatadakimasu!

About Post Author