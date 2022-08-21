- Advertisement by Google -

In just 8 months, Kpop superstar and BTS member V has reached 50 million followers on social networking site Instagram, a first in Instagram history, the World Music Awards announced Saturday, August 20.

“#BTS’ #V’s Instagram account has now surpassed 50 million followers, making him the fastest person to reach the milestone in the platform’s history!💪🥇💨💥5⃣0⃣Ⓜ️🐐👑💜 #ICONICTHV50MILLION #TaehyungInstagram50M,” the WMA said on its Twitter account.

The hashtags #TaehyungInstagram50M and #ICONICTHV50MILLION trended globally after the announcement, taking first and second place as fans celebrated on Twitter.

HypeAuditor, an AI-powered influencer platform that ranks Instagram profiles based on quality audience and real engagement, has put the BTS member at the top of its list of the “Top 1000 Instagram Influencers.” He is also the highest-ranked Kpop account on the list.

Last year, Taehyung broke 2 Guinness World Records by being the fastest person to have earned 1 and 10 million Instagram followers.

