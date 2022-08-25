- Advertisement by Google -

The global Korean pop phenomenon BTS is scheduled to perform live for free on October 15 at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking, according to a statement made by the record label BigHit Entertainment yesterday, August 24.

An announcement made on social media said that the concert would also be broadcast live around the world on Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now.

The concert, titled “BTS Yet To Come in Busan,” will take place in support of the South Korean city’s bid for the World Expo 2030.

“We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS’s special performance to promote Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030,” the statement said further.

Organized by BigHit Entertainment and Hybe, the music labels assured to keep the ARMY’s posted about the other details of the event through a separate announcement in the coming days.

