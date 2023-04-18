K-pop sensation BTS bid farewell to their bandmate J-Hope, who began his mandatory military service on Tuesday.

All members of the popular group were present as they sent off J-Hope, as seen in photos uploaded on the group’s Twitter page captioned “J-Hope, we love you.”

Real-life Jung Ho-seok is a 29-year-old rapper-dancer and the second member of BTS to fulfill military enlistment after Jin.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for approximately two years due to the country’s technical state of war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

In an Instagram Story, V and RM also shared some photos along with the message, “Brother, see you soon.”

On April 17th, J-Hope posted a handwritten note on Instagram along with a photo revealing his new military haircut.

The departure of J-Hope has left fans wondering about the future of BTS as the remaining members prepare for their own mandatory military service. However, the group has reassured their fans that they will continue to produce music and remain active even during their hiatus.

