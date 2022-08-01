- Advertisement by Google -

Fans are ecstatic as BTS’ RM teases his solo album in his Instagram stories on August 1.

With the caption “Can we all please stop fighting…,” RM posted what seems to be an image of a project in an audio/music editing software.

Earlier, in a live broadcast, he asked his supporters to stay tuned for his album.

“So I’m just turning the live on to say just… Look out for my album. Stay tuned,” the BTS leader said.

RM was the 2nd BTS member to release a solo album after the Kpop boy group announced a hiatus for them to focus on their individual careers.

