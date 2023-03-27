Members of the K-pop sensation BTS made sure to take time together as Jin takes a break from military service.

In an Instagram post, Suga shared a photo of him, Jin, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook.

“Taehyung and Jimin were here with us (they left 10 minutes early),” he explained in the caption.

This is Jin’s first vacation after being enlisted in the military in December last year.

The boy group earlier announced that they would be on hiatus to focus on their individual careers and to give way to their mandatory military enlistment.

They plan to reunite on stage by 2025.

