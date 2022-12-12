Popular K-pop artist Jin, who will be the first member of BTS to enlist in the military on December 13, has posted a photo of himself on his Weverse sporting a buzzcut.

Fans all over the world are struggling to accept the fact that they won’t be able to see him perform with his group for the next 18 months, but many have complimented his “cuteness.”

Jin (real life Kim Seok-jin) took selfies while wearing a black t-shirt and posted them on the Korean mobile app on December 11 for their fans to see.

Earlier in November, the Astronaut singer withdrew a previous request that would have delayed his enlistment in the military.

BigHit Music, the company that manages him and the other members of BTS, then made the announcement that everyone had already given their permission to serve in the military. The first person to accept his mandatory military service will be Jin, who will soon turn 30.

The media outlet Yonhap said he will be at the Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do recruitment training center where he will undergo a five-week training before he is sent to the army unit’s frontline. In total, he will carry out his responsibilities for a period of one year and six months.

Eventually, he will be followed by the other members of BTS—RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V—before they all reconvene in 2025.

BigHit also released a statement regarding Jin’s military service and urged fans not to gather to wish him well at the recruitment center where he will be reporting for duty.

“Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment,” the statement read, adding that only Jin’s family and military personnel will be there when he goes in.

“Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts,” the agency said.

On Twitter, users reacted to Jin’s buzzcut by saying that he can pull off any haircut he opts for.

Some fans have even gone as far as making memes about his new haircut to express their emotions, which range from happiness to sadness.

“I felt a sudden sadness and this picture was posted. I hope he is fine. He is so strong so we have to be strong as him. My heart is aching but time will fly and he will with us again very soon. Meanwhile Army hug cause we need it today,” tweeted Marte⁷ ~ HB Seokjin.

“Honestly he is really strong for posting this cos it takes a lot of guts to shave your hair and post it😭😭,” fan Tee~7 also tweeted.

About Post Author