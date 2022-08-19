- Advertisement by Google -

BTS member J-Hope has donated 100 million Korean won, approximately $75,900, to help those affected by intense flooding due to heavy rains in the central Korean region, the disaster relief association Hope Bridge Korea announced on Thursday, August 18.

“I am grateful for J-Hope’s heartfelt act for the victims.” Hope Bridge Korea head Kim Jung Hee said in an interview.

This donation makes J-Hope the second BTS member to have joined Hope Bridge Korea’s Honors Club as a major donor, next to BTS member Suga.

J-Hope is known as a staunch supporter of different causes and a philanthropist. He was a member of ChildFund Korea’ Green Noble Club since 2018 for donating over 100 million won to the said charity. In 2019, the singer donated 100 million won worth of scholarships and another 100 million won to provide treatment for child patients.

During the pandemic, he donated 100 million won to help children from low-income families affected by the pandemic.

For his birthday in 2021, he donated 150 million won to charity.

