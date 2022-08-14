- Advertisement by Google -

Kpop group BTS has taken the social media world by storm again as they were listed as the “Most Viewed Artist” on the social media platform YouTube, earning 26.7 billion views across all of their official channels.

The Bangtan Boys toppled Canadian superstar Justin Bieber with 26.6 billion views and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran with 26.1 billion views.

Music videos of their songs ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘DNA’, ‘MIC Drop’, ‘IDOL’ and ‘Fake Love’ have earned 6 billion views combined.

Since their debut in 2013, the boy group has made waves around the globe and has earned numerous recognitions, including Time Magazine’s ‘Most Influential People of the Year’ in 2019, naming them as the ‘Princes of Pop’.

