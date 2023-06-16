The presence of a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) branch in Puerto Princesa will help meet the currency needs of the province and promote financial literacy among locals.

Monetary Board chairman and BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said this on Thursday during the launching and inauguration of their newest branch.

The branch is the 24th site of the BSP in the country and the first in the MIMAROPA region. Medalla observed that remote islands like Palawan have low-quality currency in circulation, and it is important to address this issue, especially for a province that attracts a large number of tourists.

“Mas madali na sa mga banks yong dealing with the BSP. Ang unang beneficiary dito will be the banks, especially those in this area. Hindi na sila maghihintay ng chartered flights from Manila. Wala na kayong mga shortage ng pera—kasi it actually fluctuates a lot,” he said.

“Ang advantage ng marami kaming branches is mabilis kaming makakatugon din, kasi yong stock nasa Palawan na,” added Medalla.

The BSP main building office is located in a 5,000-square meter lot at the corner of North National Road and Sampaloc Road in Barangay San Jose. It houses the financial and administrative offices, cash operation units, and security management.

The branch will benefit not only financial institutions but also educate locals about how the central bank operates.

“Another thing is the way the central bank thinks; if the public is aware of it, it will also influence the economy. That’s what the Bangko Sentral can contribute, understanding how central banking works,” Medalla said.

During his brief address, Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates expressed the significance of the opening, noting that its occurrence coincides with the month-long celebration of Palawan’s 121st anniversary of its civil government establishment.

He highlighted that the province would also be saying “goodbye, dirty money.”

Mayor Lucilo Bayron, on the other hand, said that the funds disbursed from the branch could address the cash shortage experienced every December. This plays a crucial role in the city, which serves as a center for trade and financial services.

The branch can address the needs of 33 banks in the city and approximately 25 banks located in different towns in the province.

“Because December is withdrawal time— a charter plane of Bangko Sentral to send money here in cash because people couldn’t withdraw. This time, that will not happen anymore because of this branch,” he said.

Medalla added that through the branch, the BSP will aim to collaborate more with academic institutions to promote financial literacy, recognizing that the “best way to reach the people is to reach the teachers.”

They may also consider sending experts from Manila to give talks on economics.

Facilitating financial literacy through the BSP’s advocacy will encourage locals to save and educate them about scams, particularly in the digital age.

BSP branches also handle cash operations, such as withdrawals, deposits, currency exchanges, and retirement, in the regions and provinces. They also engage in gold buying operations in select areas. The branch will accept damaged bills for replacement, even for walk-in clients.

The opening of BSP Puerto Princesa expands the central bank’s nationwide presence to five regional offices in the Greater Manila Area, North Luzon, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao regions.

Other branches exist in the provinces and cities of La Union, Batac, Cabanatuan, Dagupan, San Fernando Pampanga, Tuguegarao, Legazpi, Lucena, Naga, Puerto Princesa, Bacolod, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Roxas, Tacloban, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cotabato, General Santos, Ozamiz, and Zamboanga.

During the inauguration ceremony, notable attendees included Monetary Board Members Peter B. Favila, Antonio S. Abacan Jr., V. Bruce J. Tolentino, and Anita Linda R. Aquino. In addition, BSP Deputy Governors Mamerto E. Tangonan, Eduardo G. Bobier, and Bernadette Romulo-Puyat were present, along with BSP Senior Assistant Governor (SAG) and General Counsel Elmore G. Capule, SAG Edna C. Villa, and Sector-in-Charge Thomas Benjamin B. Marcelo.

Furthermore, Puerto Princesa City Vice Mayor Maria Nancy M. Socrates graced the occasion. The event also saw the participation of BSP officers from the Manila Head Office and South Luzon branches, as well as representatives from the Palawan Bankers Association, and local bank managers.