The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will host the “Piso Caravan” in Puerto Princesa on December 16, offering residents the chance to exchange their damaged or soiled currency for new bills or e-money.

The BSP recognizes currency as unfit if it is excessively crumpled, faded, or stained. Currency is considered mutilated if it has tears, holes, animal bites, or is otherwise severely damaged.

Piso Caravan aims to assist people in transitioning from these unusable notes to valid currency forms.

According to the BSP, the caravan will be stationed at two major locations in the city. The first stop will be at SM City Puerto Princesa (Upper ground floor), where the caravan will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second location is the Robinsons Place Palawan Mall, welcoming residents from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to bring any unfit or mutilated money they have for a hassle-free exchange process. This initiative is part of BSP’s broader effort to maintain the integrity of the Philippine currency and facilitate smoother financial transactions for the public.

For those seeking more information on the Piso Caravan, the BSP has provided resources online. Interested individuals can watch an informative video about the Piso Caravan at https://bit.ly/PisoCaravanVideo and learn more about the types of currency eligible for exchange.