BSP Issues Lapulapu Commemorative Banknote and Medal

Presentation of the commemorative banknote and medal by BSP officer-in-charge Francisco Dakila Jr. and senior assistant governor Dahlia D. Luna to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea who represented President Rodrigo Duterte on January 18, 2021. | Photo by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

A press release from the BSP released on January 18 said the launching event was held at the Fort San Antonio Abad in the BSP Complex in Manila. The presentation of the commemorative banknote and medal was done by BSP officer-in-charge Francisco Dakila Jr. and senior assistant governor Dahlia D. Luna to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea who represented President Rodrigo Duterte.

A 5000-Piso Lapulapu commemorative banknote and medal were launched by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Monday with the National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) to begin the 99-day countdown to the 500th anniversary of the “Victory of Mactan”.

A press release from the BSP released on January 18 said the launching event was held at the Fort San Antonio Abad in the BSP Complex in Manila. The presentation of the commemorative banknote and medal was done by BSP officer-in-charge Francisco Dakila Jr. and senior assistant governor Dahlia D. Luna to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea who represented President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The BSP and NCQ have collaborated on this commemorative banknote and medal to celebrate the heroism of Lapulapu and his warriors, and to familiarize the present generation with the country’s rich pre-colonial history,” Dakila was quoted in the statement.

The celebration of the 500th anniversary of Lapulapu’s victory and the special part the Philippines played in the world’s circumnavigation are collectively referred to as the 2021 Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines (QCP).

Banknote

On its obverse, the banknote depicts a young Lapulapu, an image of the battle of Mactan, the QCP logo, and the Karaoka, the large outrigger warships used by native Filipinos.

Meanwhile, the reverse shows the Philippine eagle, or the Manaol, which symbolizes clear vision, freedom, and strength; and which embodies the ancient Visayan belief that all living creatures originated from an eagle.

Also featured are the tree of a coconut, which was food the people of Samar provided to Ferdinand Magellan and his crew; and Mount Apo, which is located in Mindanao, where the circumnavigators finally found directional clues to their intended destination of Maluku or the Spice Island.

Medal

The medal, on the other hand, features on the obverse the markings, “Lapulapu,” above an image of the Lapu-Lapu Shrine in Cebu; and the logos of the QCP and the BSP.

Its reverse shows the markings “Battle of Mactan,” a rendition of the said battle, and the date “27 April 1521.”