As the campaign season commences for the 2023 Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Department of the Interior and Local Governance (DILG) has reminded candidates to commit to the duties and responsibilities befitting the positions they are aiming for.

Roel Dagsa, program manager and local government officer VI at the DILG, noted that the sudden surge in the number of people filing a certificate of candidacy (COC) for this year’s BSKE is not due to any policy changes regarding the positions but rather to the status of the job.

“May honorarium, at tsaka siguro yung tingin ko yung status symbol na official ka. Kasi nakikita nila mga barangay official nasa limelight, siguro napapansin nila yun, pero dapat magtrabaho sila,” Dagsa said.

Dagsa noted that the official job description of barangay and SK officials was the same as indicated in Republic Act 7160, also known as the Local Government Code of 1991.

Both groups are tasked with managing local governance and assisting in the implementation of local ordinances and projects addressing the unique needs of their respective communities, which can vary from one barangay to another.

According to RA 7160, “Barangay officials, including barangay tanods and members of the Lupong Tagapamayapa, shall receive honoraria, allowances, and other emoluments as authorized by law or barangay, municipal, or city ordinance, in accordance with the provisions of this Code. However, it shall not be less than P1,000 per month for the punong barangay and P600 per month for the Sangguniang Barangay members, barangay treasurer, and barangay secretary.”

The honorarium is from the internal revenue allotment (IRA), which is the local government unit’s (LGU) share of revenues from the national government. The IRA is calculated according to the amount of tax collected from the barangay, thus the salary of a barangay or SK official is based on the financial capacity and earning power of their barangay.

However, the number of officials per barangay remained at what the local government code intended, which meant that barangay and SK officials in barangays that had bigger commercial population (and therefore a larger amount of IRA) earned more.

There have been attempts to give barangay officials a standardized salary, instead of relying on a monthly honorarium and meagre benefits. One was House Bill 7296; An Act Providing for the Regularization and Salary Standardization for Barangay Officials, which was filed by the House of Representatives in August 2020. A counterpart bill was filed in the Senate by Manny Pacquiao that same year in December, as Senate Bill 1956; Barangay Officials Salary Standardization Act.

However, Dagsa mentioned that although both bills were authored in 2020, there was still no update whether they passed as official legislation.

Duties and responsibilities

Barangay and SK officials’ primary job is to assist in implementing the local ordinances of their respective barangays and represent the youth sector. Due to having lesser visibility than most government-funded projects and programs, a commonly-held misconception is that the SK council used their platforms and funding to promote frivolous programs, such as intra-barangay basketball games or local beauty pageants.

But outgoing SK Federation President Myka Magbanua emphasized the role of SK officials in promoting community development projects, as instead of focusing on sports leagues and beauty pageants, have expanded now to address youth development concerns on education, health, environment, peace-building, and other community issues.

“I am praying with confidence that the youth would choose new barangay and SK officials who possessed the same aspirations and ideals in promoting good governance in the barangay level – which was put to test in the recent pandemic and onslaught of Typhoon Odette,” Magbanua said in an interview with Palawan News.

The last BSKE was held in 2018, during which Magbanua was elected as the SK Federation President for Puerto Princesa City. She was to hold office until the next election in May 2020, which was moved to December 2022. It was again postponed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to October 30 of this year by enacting RA 11935, a move which was ruled as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court eight months after it was signed into law.

Nevertheless, Magbanua’s long term as youth representative paved way for accomplishments in the youth sector, including but not limited to the institutionalization of the Puerto Princesa City Youth Festival and the City Youth Officials Program, the creation of a City Youth Development Council, advocating for youth against drugs, and adoption of the first-ever City Youth Development Plan– all culminating to the Puerto Princesa SK Federation being awarded as one of the Top Ten Outstanding Sangguniang Kabataan Federations in the country.

“I hope that the new SKs would not only possess #BagongSK attributes, but continue to prosper as #MakabagongSK, bringing relevant, impactful and cause-appropriate programs, projects and activities, that will empower and eventually develop the youth sector as a vital organ of the State in nation-building,” Magbanua added.

Future of BSKE

Though a local ordinance was passed to grant an additional honorarium to Barangay and SK officials, the prolonged postponement of the elections meant that honoraria have been on hold from 2018-2022, a fact that did not escape most candidates who filed for their COC.

However, some are still holding out for continuing the city’s record of good governance in the youth sector. A candidate who is rerunning for a position in Brgy. San Pedro’s SK and wished to remain anonymous said that while the possibility of a higher honorarium amount this coming year was a subject in people’s heads, most of the candidates ran for other reasons.

“Batay sa aking pananaw, naging eye opener sa atin ‘yong results ng National Election na nagpa-realize sa atin na mahalaga iyong tamang pagpili ng kandidato, na mayroong magandang layunin para sa bayan,” he said.

“Usually, hindi gaanong nadidinig dati ang boses ng mga kabataan kung kaya’t malaki ang naging epekto ng youth involvement na naging dahilan upang palakasin ang sektor ng kabataan sa City,” he added.

The candidate cited the programs that united the city youth, including the establishment of the Young Leaders Academy, better known as the Apuradong Kabataan ng Puerto Princesa (AKAPP), which developed leaders among the youth who were involved in community projects across the city.

As for the future of the barangay and SK officials, he prayed that the budget allocated for each barangay will be put to good use, along with transparency about the funds, and to prepare more inclusive projects for the youth sector.