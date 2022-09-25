- Advertisement by Google -

The possible rescheduling of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), from December 5 to May or December next year, will have implications on the Notices of Award to suppliers and service contractors.

Comelec chief George Garcia, in a statement on Saturday, said they are studying the possible effects of a postponement, especially the legal aspects.

“For example, the delivery will not be continued. The Comelec may be sued if our purchases will not be honored,” Garcia said.

He also clarified that the change in the schedule of ballot printing is not in any way an indication of the BSKE postponement.

From the original September 21 schedule, the printing will start in the last week of the month.

Garcia said the Comelec must amend its memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the National Printing Office (NPO).

“The reason why we moved it for another week is because when we talked to the NPO, they offered that instead of us taking the ballots to another place or warehouse, they will keep the ballots there. So, it’s necessary to amend the MOA with them and include the warehousing services,” Garcia said.

The House of Representatives has approved the bill resetting the BSKE to Dec. 4, 2023 but the Senate has yet to decide on the matter.

“The public should not worry. Your Commission on Elections is ready to hold the elections on December 5,” Garcia said. (PNA)

