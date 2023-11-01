The city police office in Puerto Princesa assessed the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) as “generally peaceful,” despite a tense situation at an elementary school involving the snatching of a ballot box and the destruction of election materials on polling day.

Lieutenant Colonel Aristotle Castillo, deputy city director for operations at the Puerto Princesa City Police Office, said in a press conference yesterday, October 31, that aside from a tense situation at Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School (PPPES), the rest of the city experienced a smooth and incident-free day on October 30.

“Dito sa poblacion, generally ay okay naman siya — peaceful naman. Of course, may nangyari doon sa Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School, but na pacify naman lahat and the election ay nag continue,” Castillo said.

“All-in-all, masasabi natin na generally peaceful din ang ating election kahapon (October 30) and kino-consider namin na success itong BSKE 2023,” he added.

PPCPO director Colonel Ronie Bacuel expressed gratitude to his police men and women whom he said worked tirelessly to keep the election in the city safe.

He also thanked troops from the 3rd Marine Brigade and the Philippine Coast Guard.