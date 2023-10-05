Aspirants for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections from the 11 barangays of Rizal participated in a candidates’ briefing, orientation, and covenant signing.

Alongside these activities, a unity walk and interfaith prayer rally were held on Wednesday, October 4, at the Rizal Municipal Gymnasium.

The program’s objective is to encourage each candidate to unite for a clean, peaceful, and orderly election for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan.

COMELEC also discussed the BSKE rules and regulations during the activity.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong expressed his support and reminded the candidates for BSKE 2023 to cooperate and unite, avoiding heated contests, respecting and accepting the election results, and adhering to election guidelines to prevent violations.