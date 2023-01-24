A representative of the Brunei BIMP-EAGA Business Council (BEBC) said they are eyeing potential areas for investment in Palawan, particularly related to green energy.

In a meeting with BEBC-Palawan and the Palawan Economic Development Council (PEDCO) on Monday, January 23, BEBC-Brunei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Chairman Bok Thai Kok expressed their willingness to conduct an assessment on Green and Sustainable Energy, ICT Data Center, Smart City, Tourism at Housing Development as potential areas for investment.

“I’ve seen many potentials here and ready for funding projects, one of them is green energy which is solar, wind, and hydrogen because without stable electricity, we can’t do the rest. We will [also] conduct assessment and feasibility study on our identified potential areas of investment,” Thai Kok said.

The provincial government expressed their support to the projects of the Brunei BIMP-EAGA Business Council in the province.

