Crewmembers of the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV 9701) of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) participated in a one-day culinary training aboard the multi-role response vessel on Wednesday.

It is designed to protect the safety and nutrition of the personnel on board their vessel by studying culinary principles such as food safety, cleanliness, menu planning, and ship victualing, according to the PCG.

Culinary lessons were provided by renowned chefs from the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA) 110th Squadron, including Lt. Commander Jose Gabriel Prats, Commander Nelson Uy, Lt. Commander Leonardo Aquino Jr., Lt. Commander Denelyn Jane Sy, and chefs Andrea Pamela Chua Amado and King Jhay Balog.

Commander Artzell Anacan, commanding officer of BRP Teresa Magbanua, expressed his gratitude to the culinary training instructors,and presented a certificate of appreciation.

BRP Teresa Magbanua is a MRRV of the PCG that is currently deployed in Palawan.

The vessel plays an important role in safeguarding the safety and security of Palawan waters and protecting the province’s marine environment by performing frequent patrols and surveillance operations to prevent illicit activities like smuggling, piracy, and terrorism.

The vessel also serves as a first responder during search and rescue operations, disaster response, and other emergency situations that may occur in the province’s waters.

About Post Author