BRP Quezon on lockdown after 22 crew members contract Covid-19

The Philippine Navy (PN) on Wednesday announced that its World War II-era patrol corvette, BRP Quezon, is placed on lockdown.

“The vessel is on lockdown and already underwent misting and decontamination,” said Navy public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, in a message to the Philippine News Agency, adding that the lockdown was implemented on September 24.

The ship was placed on Level 1 Status which means it cannot be deployed for missions.

Earlier, 22 crew members aboard the ship tested positive for Covid-19 in San Fernando City, La Union after undergoing swab testing on September 25. The results came out earlier this week.

They are now in isolation facilities inside the Naval Base Cavite.

“They are asymptomatic. The other one who has a cough and cold is already admitted to a quarantine facility in Ninoy Aquino Stadium,” Roxas said.

She added that crew members are being monitored round-the-clock by the Fleet Medical Unit (FMU) of the Philippine Fleet.

“The FMU is currently coordinating for their immediate transfer to quarantine facilities in Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Center upon slot availability for a more comprehensive medical attention,” Roxas added.

Meanwhile, the 25 other crew members of BRP Quezon who tested negative for Covid-19 will remain inside the vessel for a strict 14-day quarantine period.

“The San Fernando City Health Office will facilitate the re-swabbing of the quarantined crew within the week,” Roxas said.

She added that the PN is steadfast in mitigating the impact of Covid-19 within its rank by strictly adhering to the health and bio-safety protocols prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“It further ensures that those infected will be attended properly as the safety and welfare of all its personnel is always of paramount importance,” Roxas said. (PNA)