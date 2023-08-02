BRP Mangyan’s ferry service to Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan municipality, West Philippine Sea, will resume this month of August after being canceled for over a week due to inclement weather.

According to the spokesperson of Western Command (WESCOM), Commander Ariel Joseph Coloma, the first trip will be on August 6, returning on August 9, and the second trip will be on August 20, returning on August 23.

“The weather in the West Philippine Sea has improved and the sea condition has eased up. The ferry services to Pag-asa are now back on track,” he said.

WESCOM launched regular ferry services for military personnel, civilian residents, and essential supplies to Pag-asa Island in the WPS in June.

They dedicated the BRP Mangyan, an auxiliary ship of the Philippine Navy, to hold a twice-a-month voyage from Puerto Princesa City to the remote island town of Kalayaan.