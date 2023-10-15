[Updated] BRP Davao del Sur (LD 602), a floating asset recently deployed to Palawan under the supervision of the Western Command for humanitarian operations and patrols in the West Philippine Sea, delivered on Thursday approximately 1,400 sacks of assorted food packs, including sacks of rice, to Culion in the aftermath of Typhoon Egay.

Another 500 family food packs were also prepositioned for the municipality of Linapacan, ensuring that it is prepared for any calamities and unforeseen events.

The Philippine Navy vessel’s delivery of food supplies and other provisions is part of its support for Culion’s disaster preparedness efforts.

Commander Marco Sandalo, the ship’s captain, and his team also paid a courtesy visit to mayor Ma. Virginia De Vera of Culion to underscore LD 602’s commitment to enhancing the municipality’s disaster preparedness through efficient and timely sealift and transport services.

Commander Marco Sandalo, the captain of BRP Davao del Sur, pays a courtesy visit to mayor Ma. Virginia De Vera of Culion. (Photo from the Western Command Public Affairs Office)

“The dedication of our sailors and marines aboard LD602 goes beyond the mission at hand. With the guidance and direction of the Western Command (Wescom) leadership, rest assured that we will be your active partner in safeguarding Culion’s resilience in the face of any future calamity”, said Sandalo during his meeting with the Culion mayor.

Coloma said the deployment of LD 602 to Wescom’s joint operations area is a step forward, not only in strengthening an effective maritime presence in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) but also in addressing Palawan’s growing transportation requirements.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article underwent an update at 2:08 p.m. on October 15, incorporating revisions from the Western Command regarding the quantity of assorted food packs transported by BRP Davao del Sur to Culion. The Command rectified the figure from 140 to 1,400 sacks of assorted food packs, including sacks of rice, dispatched to Culion. Furthermore, an additional 500 sacks of food packs were prepositioned in Linapacan.