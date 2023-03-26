Gilas Pilipinas is off to reclaim its lost gold medal from last year’s South East Asian (SEA) games in Hanoi, as Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas released its 28-man pool for this year’s game in Cambodia in May.

On the headline are naturalized forward Justin Brownlee back to back with six-time PBA MVP Junmar Fajardo and reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson.

Joining the team are PBA veterans CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, JP Erram, Mikey Williams, Chris Newsome, and Raymond Almazan.

Young guns Deschon Winston, Kevin Quiambao, Mason Amos, Jerom Lastimosa, Michael Phillips, Ben Phillips, and AJ Edu complete the pool.

The 28-man pool the SBP submitted through Entry By Name to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is expected to be trimmed to 12 before the SEA Games.

