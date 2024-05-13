Brother Philippines, the leading provider of innovative printing and imaging solutions, unveiled its newly expanded Extension Office in Angeles Pampanga on May 8, 2024. The upgraded facility aims to cater to the needs of its growing client base and provide better standards of client servicing to its customers.

The Angeles Extension Office has been a cornerstone of support that embodies Brother Philippines’ ethos of reliability and dedication since 2012. Providing top-tier pre- and post-sales assistance while nurturing enduring customer relationships, this extension office has been instrumental in ensuring a seamless experience for patrons across the region.

Its relocation to a more spacious and accommodating locale showcases Brother Philippines’ continuous pursuit to elevate customer experience and satisfaction. It also emphasizes Brother’s commitment to its “At your side” philosophy, putting its customers first, every time, everywhere, and ensuring the best customer experience with Brother from product/store reachability and availability to after-sales service. Situated within the 5Jem Building, along the bustling McArthur Highway in Sto. Domingo, the revamped 80-square-meter enclave now stands as a central hub for customers in Pampanga and neighboring provinces.

This strategic move strengthens Brother Philippines’ commitment to being by its customer side every step of the way, putting its patron first with its exceptional products and after-sale service.

A grand celebration of customer centricity

Brother Philippines’ loyal supporters and esteemed partners gathered at the grand opening celebration. Graced by representatives from Pampanga’s authorized dealerships, service centers, and distinguished guests, the unveiling of the expanded Angeles Extension Office was a testament to Brother Philippines’ unwavering dedication to serving its patrons.

The celebration commenced with a heartfelt blessing ceremony, followed by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting that symbolizes a new era in customer service excellence. As the company continues its journey, it reaffirms its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and, above all, the satisfaction of its customers.

“The relocation and expansion of the Angeles Pampanga Extension Office reflects our commitment to providing exceptional customer service,” said Glenn Hocson, President of Brother Philippines. “With this improved facility, we can better serve the needs of our customers in and around Pampanga and its neighboring cities, further solidifying our dedication to delivering the best printing and imaging solutions to our valued customers.”

The new office offers a new layout designed to accommodate both guests and customers with its spacious area. It also features an extended showroom showcasing the diverse range of Brother’s printer models and other products, providing visitors with a comprehensive view of the company’s offerings.

Sustainability at the core of business expansion

As Brother Philippines expands its operations to meet its clients’ growing needs, it remains committed to minimizing its environmental impact at every stage of operation — from designing and manufacturing its products to promoting recycling habits among its customers. The company’s sustainability efforts demonstrate its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and inspiring others to join the environmental cause.

The expanded Angeles office will have a Green Project Box wherein customers can dispose of their empty ink bottles. These boxes are part of Brother Philippines’ Green Project Program which encourages customers to give back empty Brother ink bottles for recycling, reducing the demand for new production and minimizing environmental impact.

Having the Green Project Box at the new location reflects Brother Philippines’ dedication to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, particularly SDG No. 8, which promotes sustainable economic growth and decent work for all, and SDG No. 12, emphasizing sustainable production and consumption practices to improve overall quality of life.

This is in support of the Brother Group’s Environmental Vision 2050, which recognizes the key social issues of climate change, resource depletion, environmental pollution, and destruction of the ecosystem as business risks for the Brother Group and clearly states the group’s continuous commitment toward solving these issues over the long term as a company that uses energy and resources to provide products using bio-based items such as paper, thread and cloth.

The company also prioritizes eco-friendly product design, exemplified by its printers equipped with innovative features like Eco settings and separate toner and drum technology, aimed at minimizing energy consumption and reducing plastic waste.

By integrating these sustainability initiatives into its expansion strategy, Brother Philippines not only strengthens its commitment to environmental stewardship but also sets a precedent for responsible business practices, demonstrating that profitability and sustainability can go hand in hand.