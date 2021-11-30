BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan — Brooke’s Point’s holiday season has officially started with the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree at the Octagon Plaza in front of the municipal hall building.

Christmas lights were also turned on at the same time Monday night to brighten up the town’s rotonda, or traffic circle.

The big tree, which was decked out with dazzling lights, colorful ornaments made out of recycled plastic materials, and glittering tinsels, was lighted up Monday night, November 29, in a ceremony attended by town officials led by acting mayor Georjalyn Ordinario Quiachon, acting vice mayor Rogelio Badua, and members of the Sangguniang Bayan.

The theme they chose, according to Mayor Quiachon, is to make children in their town happy, especially now that a pandemic is disrupting their everyday lives.

“Ito ay bilang paalala sa atin na sa kabila ng pandemya at iba pang pagsubok na kinahaharap ng bawat isa ay magkaroon pa rin tayo ng pagkakataon na magalak at namnamin ang mga simpleng bagay sa buhay, gaya ng mga bata,” she said.

Chocolates, cookies, jellies, cream sticks, and other sweet goodies were also distributed by the municipal government to the park’s visitors.

Before the lighting ceremony, the town held a show featuring Amos Tara, Musika, and Brooke’s Point Hip Hop movements to entertain limited guests who were invited to witness the event.

The event ended with a 20-minute fireworks display.