The 4-H Club Poblacion District 1 organized a coastal clean-up on Saturday, June 3, as part of the Environment Month celebration.

The clean-up began early in the morning as volunteers gathered at the designated meeting point. Armed with gloves and trash bags, participants diligently cleaned the coastal area, removing litter and debris that pose a threat to the marine ecosystem.

The event aimed to maintain marine habitats, protect marine wildlife, preserve the ecosystem’s beauty, and promote environmental care.

Marvin R. Custodio, President of the 4-H Club Poblacion District 1 Chapter, led the initiative, along with the New Camp Youth Organization and Champion Youth Philippines – Brooke’s Point.

