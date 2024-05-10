The provincial government conducted a table skirting training for about 74 women from various barangays in Brooke’s Point on May 7-8.

The initiative aimed to help these women develop their skills in this particular craft.

According to the Gender and Development (GAD) office of the provincial government, the table skirting training was provided under the leadership of Governor Dennis Socrates, in partnership with the municipal government of Brooke’s Point.

The training could be particularly beneficial for those involved in banquet services, wedding planning, conference or event management, or in venues like hotels and convention centers where sophisticated decor is important.