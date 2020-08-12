Brooke’s Point welcomes Magellan-Elcano voyage’s historical marker

The town also plans to put up a heritage center to supplement its historical attractions.

The municipality of Brooke’s Point has approved a resolution supporting the establishment of a historical marker that commemorates the Magellan-Elcano voyage’s passage in the town.

The town also plans to put up a heritage center to supplement its historical attractions.

Brooke’s Point vice mayor Georjalyn Joy “Jaja” Quiachon-Abarca told Palawan News on August 10 that the local Sangguniang Bayan passed a resolution supporting the installation of a historical marker in Tagusao, Barangay Barong-Barong.

The historical marker signifies that the first global circumnavigation expedition done by Ferdinand Magellan and Sebastian de Elcano indeed passed by the municipality five centuries ago.

“May natanggap kaming letter galing sa Municipal Local Government Operations Officer (MLGOO) asking us to pass a resolution of support for the establishment of a historical marker sa Tagusao. Kasi, magpa-500th anniversary na ng Magellan-Elcano voyage, kaya talagang they pushed the local SB to pass the resolution,” she said.

Quiachon-Abarca stated the marker will bring in tourism benefits and establish the town’s historical heritage in the local consciousness.

“Walang masyadong nakakaalam nakararami ay dumaan ang circumnavigation dito sa Palawan. Malalagay talaga sa mapa ang Brooke’s Point para sa heritage, dahil culturally rich talaga ang bayang ito,” she said.

The town also plans to put up a heritage center and to include a replica of the Pearl of Allah, which was found in their waters but is owned in shares by foreign entities.

“Mayroon tayong mga local historians na nagpaabot ng intention na pag-aralan ang heritage ng bayang ito. May naisip sila na mag-establish ng heritage center na doon din mailalagay ang archives, journals, at artifacts. Pati kahit man lang replica ng Pearl of Allah, wala man lang kaming replica noon,” she said.

In late July, a study done by the Palawan Studies Center of the Palawan State University (PSU) and commissioned by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) established that Magellan’s remaining ships had docked in several Palawan towns and stayed in the province for an estimated 33% of their journey. The NHCP has validated that indeed, the crew had passed by Brooke’s Point, Balabac, and Bataraza.

About the Author Patricia Laririt