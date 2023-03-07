A Singapore-based social enterprise organization has named Brooke’s Point Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano one of the Asia Pacific region’s leading sustainability practitioners.

Feliciano, a staunch anti-mining advocate, was named one of the group’s 10 honorees in its Eco-Business A-list, a who’s who of sustainability practitioners fighting some of Asia Pacific’s most difficult environmental and social concerns.

She received the award in Singapore on March 3.

The awardees were chosen based on their creativity, innovation, impact, and leadership in their respective sectors.

Feliciano acknowledged the award in a Facebook post.

“I have mixed emotions while receiving this simple recognition, sad because I was prosecuted and penalized in our own country for protecting and defending our environment but honored and extremely happy because people around the world have recognized and are grateful for what we have been doing to preserve GOD’s creations,” she said.

The Ombudsman’s Office suspended her from office in 2021 for “grave abuse of authority” for issuing a closure and cease-and-desist order to Ipilan Nickel Corporation in 2017 for clearing 20 hectares of forest and cutting 7,000 trees within the Mt. Mantalingahan Protected Landscape.

“Her advocacy–which has led to the rejection of all firms seeking mining approvals in Brooke’s Point, save for Ipilan who defied her–earned her a place on the annual Eco-Business A-List, a who’s who of leaders in in government, businesses and civic society in Asia Pacific who have been driving positive change in the past year,” Eco-Business stated.

“She remains at the frontlines of the mining war, as Brooke’s Point residents have been setting up a human barricade to stop activities of Ipilan Mining Corp, as they assert that the company is still operating with an expired permit,” Eco-Business also noted.

The Eco-Business A-List is a recognition to the “movers and shakers”of positive change in the field of carbon emissions reduction, human rights progress, employee welfare protection, and promoting gender equality.

