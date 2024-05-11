A group of tribal leaders from Brooke’s Point are anticipating the release of their mining royalty share from the mining firm Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC), operating in Barangay Maasin, Brooke’s Point.

The beneficiaries of the royalty shares are the indigenous peoples (IPs) living around the mining operation’s “impact barangays.” They have expressed gratitude for the mining firm’s contributions to their community by improving their living conditions.

INC anticipates releasing the royalty shares from its operations in Brgy. Maasin soon. The National Commission on Indigenous People once approved Maasin for the more than 5,000 IPs validated by the agency, and after deliberation, a community meeting is scheduled for the 3rd week of May.

Matilde Baterna, a community leader in Sitio Mararag Barangay Maasin, said that since it arrived in their barangay, INC has been helping them improve the quality of their lives.

Baterna also said that INC has since become the bridge for them to be able to reach the development that they just dreamed of once.

“Yung Ipilan kasi, sila ang naging kaagapay namin, sila rin yung nag-ahon sa amin sa kahirapan,” Baterna said.

“Dati, mabagal at matagal pero nung dumating yung Ipilan, dinevelop nila yung mga katutubong Palawan para makasabay sa kaularan, sa education na isa sa mga priority namin dito, patuloy na ang pag-aaral ng mga bata.

She added that she had witnessed rapid growth in the community since the mining project began. She observed that most people now use galvanized sheets for their roofing instead of the old traditional nipa or cogon, which she says is quite expensive because they have to change from time to time.

“Dati pawid ang atip ngayon yero na, para na rin mas makatipid kasi hindi na nagpapalit-palit kada anim na buwan,” she said.

She also noted the road improvements and the establishment of a water system in their community. She added that many residents were able to buy motorcycles because they had already shifted to better and more legal jobs instead of relying solely on farming, charcoal-making, and almaciga gathering as their main source of livelihood.

But most importantly, she said the families can now afford to send their children to school.

“Ang gusto ko kasi talaga, yung mga kabataan, siguro ito na yung kayamanan na bigay sa amin ng Panginoon para makapag-aral yung mga kabataan para makasabay. Kasi anghirap talaga ng walang pinag-aralan,” she said.

Renila Dulay, a tribal chieftain, who hails from Brgy. Aribungos said they experienced changes in the quality of their lives when INC started to dole out aid to their communities.

Dulay also emphasized that scholarship was the best assistance they received, which included livelihood and medical assistance through the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“Kahit na sa ngayon kahit wala pa kaming natatanggap na royalty, yung CSR ay nagagamit na lalo sa anim na barangay mula Aribungos hanggang Calasaguen ay may mga scholar na mula elementary, high school, college, at meron pa ngang day care pa nga at kinder,” she stated.

“Kumpara noon na sariling kayod talaga, kaya maraming kabataan noon na hindi nakakapag-aral dahil sa kahirapan at kakulangan para sa gastusin,” she added, noting further that although the government is also giving aid, it is still not enough to cater to the needs of the IPs.

Dulay also noted that while Brgy. Aribungos has yet to receive other CSR projects from INC, particularly on livelihood, the same has already been implemented in other impact barangays, particularly the dispersal of cows, goats, pigs, chickens, and other poultry.

“Kaya malaking tulong talaga sa amin at malaki ang pagbabago dahil medyo magaan na yung pamumuhay, umangat-angat na rin kumpara noon,” she said.

Meanwhile, Panglima Julhadi Titte, president of Barong-Barong, Ipilan, Calasaguen, Aribungos, Maasin, and Mambalot (BICAMM) community representing the six impact barangays of INC, said he saw a big change in the quality of their lives.

“Sa ngayon, sa mismong lugar namin sa Maasin Purok Uno, marami nang nagtatrabaho sa mining na dati walang trabaho. So dahil doon, yung mga naglalaot na nangingisda, hindi na mahirap kung saan sila magbi-benta dahil mismong kapit-bahay nila o kamag-anak na may trabaho, meron nang perang pambili,” he said, recalling how fishermen would roam around the barangay to sell their catch before the fish almost rot before it gets sold.

He also stated that regular jobs have replaced their seasonal livelihood, thereby improving their quality of life.

Titte, meanwhile, said that while he respects those who are opposed to mining, they also have to understand the position of the pro-mining. He explained that while mining might not be a long-term investment, its benefits extend far beyond the life of the industry itself.

“So sabihin natin pansamantala, 25 years o 50 years pero yung benefits, halimbawa yung isang katutubo na katulad namin, nakapag-aral yung anak namin, pangmatagalan yun, pang habang-buhay,” he said.