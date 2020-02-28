Brooke’s Point to pursue ‘Pista Y Kanyogan’ despite DOH’s order against Covid-19

A meeting called on February 24 by mayor Mary Jean Feliciano among health authorities and other concerned personalities agreed to continue with the celebration on March 19-21, 2020, according to Coralyn Atienza of the local Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan — Officials in this town have decided to pursue this year’s celebration of the “Pista Y Kanyogan” despite a health department order against the holding of events that draw large crowds due to the possible spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

A meeting called on February 24 by mayor Mary Jean Feliciano among health authorities and other concerned personalities agreed to continue with the celebration on March 19-21, 2020, according to Coralyn Atienza of the local Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Atienza said the coconut festival in Brooke’s Point will be celebrated based on the guidelines issued by the DILG regarding the provision of alcohol and hand sanitizer bottles, face masks, and thermometers to check the body temperature of everyone who will join.

“Nagkasundo ang lahat na ituloy ang Pista Y Kanyogan dahil sabi naman ni DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año provided na magawa ng lokal na pamahalaan at event organizer ang mga panuntunan ng DOH para maiwasan ang Covid-19 ay maaari namang mag-celebrate,”she said.

The theme of the festival will be “Pagniniyog Pagyamanin, Lalong Uunlad Magandang Bayan Natin”.

Among its highlights will be the search for the Mutya ng Brooke’s Point.

