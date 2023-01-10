Vegetables will likely be more expensive in Brooke’s Point because, according to the municipal agriculture office, they are the crops most affected by the flooding.

According to an update provided to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) on Tuesday morning, Brooke’s Point sustained P35 million in agricultural damages and P33 million in infrastructure damages.

According to agriculturist Krist Joseph Cadlaon, the hardest-hit crops are vegetables, with initial damage of P12 million, which is only a third of the total they’re expecting.

The office estimates that the total amount of damage will come to close to P30 million.

The top affected crops are squash, bitter gourd, eggplant, string beans, cucumber and watermelon.

“Mga nasa 1/3 pa lang ‘yan, pwede pa yan magdoble. Ramdam ang epekto ng bagyo. Dati sa sobrang dami ay inilalabas pero ngayon talaga wala,” he said.

The Municipal Agriculture Office(MAO) added that the vegetable crops require three to four months to recover and resume production.

Brooke’s Point is supported by its local vegetable production and supplies neighboring communities, including Puerto Princesa. Some of the crops sold at the market after the flood are those that were harvested only to survive the water.

One of the market’s vendors, Emmie Gerian, noted that flooding has a noticeable effect on the supplies. She added that there is a price increase due to limited source.

“Yong ibang naghahatid sa amin, wala na rin silang gulay. Tataas talaga [ang presyo], itong kalabasa sobra-sobra na lang sa nabaha,” she said.

Some of the crops sold to them began to increase in price by P10 and beyond.

The MAO is continuously evaluating some of the crops and commodities impacted by the flood.

According to the initial breakdown of MAO, 1,578 coconut trees were swept and felled, affecting 77 farmers and costing P789,000. There are 540,801 coconut seednuts that have been damaged, affecting 1,216 farmers and costing P2,704,005.

A total of P1.1 million in livestock damage was recorded, the majority of which came from the barangays of Mambalot, Maasin, and Mainit. There are 383 affected rice farmers with a total land area of 522.89 hectares (ha) valued at P19.6 million.

The corn suffered P883,736 in damage over 18 hectares, affecting 27 farmers. The aquaculture industry has suffered P572 985 in damage over 6.16 hectares, affecting 11 farmers.

