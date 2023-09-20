The local government of Brooke’s Point is set to collaborate with other Southern Palawan towns in a bid to bolster disaster preparedness in the area.

The Municipal Information Office said the Sangguniang Bayan has approved the request of Brooke’s Point Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. to grant him the authority to enter into an agreement as the chief executive, in collaboration with the municipalities of Rizal, Narra, Bataraza, Kalayaan, Balabac, Sofronio Española, and Aborlan.

This agreement aims to foster unity and mutual support among these municipalities in disaster prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.

The session was held at the Dr. Jose P. Rizal Municipal Hall on Tuesday, September 19, following the parade and opening ceremony of the 25th Southern Palawan Municipalities Friendship Meet, which was part of the 123rd Civil Service Anniversary celebration.

Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers (MDRRMO) of the southern Palawan towns have also conducted a Ceremonial Commitment Signing, solidifying the commitment of each Southern Palawan municipality to cooperate and assist one another during times of need.

Vice Mayor Atty. Mary Jean D. Feliciano presided over the session, joined by Councilors Sarah Jane Crespo-Abon, Richard Balean, Vic Colili, Jonathan Lagrada, Hayati Dugasan, IPMR Nerelia Pacaldo, SK Federation President Jimart, and Councilor Kiel Rodriguez via zoom.