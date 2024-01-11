The local government of Brooke’s Point will provide a ₱1,000 incentive to both private and public school teachers at all levels within the town this year.

This is the result of an ordinance declaring October 5 as the town’s Teacher’s Day celebration, which was approved by the town council on December 4 of the previous year.

According to the Municipal Information Office, this financial recognition aims to express gratitude and offer support for the contributions of educators in shaping the minds, behaviors, and characters of the town’s youth for future generations.

This initiative also aligns with Republic Act No. 10743, which designates the fifth day of October each year as National Teachers’ Day, coinciding with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) international observance of World Teachers’ Day.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Sarah Jane Crespo-Abon, along with Councilors Victoriano Colili, Richard Balean, Ezekiel Rodriguez, and Nathan Sam Lacanilao.