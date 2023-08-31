The local government of Brooke’s Point intensified its campaign against human trafficking and violence against women and their children as its Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) conducted a capacity building event last August 24 to 25.

Personnel from the Municipal Council for the Protection of Children (MCPC) and the Municipal Committee on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children (MCAT-VAWC) attended the event.

The discussion delved into the of Republic Act 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law and Republic Act 10364, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, with focus on knowledge and understanding regarding child abuse, its prevention, and resolution.

The event also sought to promote a child-friendly environment within the community of Brooke’s Point