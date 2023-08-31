Local authorities from Brooke's Point underwent a capacity building seminar on human trafficking and violence against women and their children and ways to prevent it. (Photo from Brooke's Point MIO)

The local government of Brooke’s Point intensified its campaign against human trafficking and violence against women and their children as its Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) conducted a capacity building event last August 24 to 25.

Personnel from the Municipal Council for the Protection of Children (MCPC) and the Municipal Committee on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children (MCAT-VAWC) attended the event.

The discussion delved into the of Republic Act 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law and Republic Act 10364, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, with focus on knowledge and understanding regarding child abuse, its prevention, and resolution.

The event also sought to promote a child-friendly environment within the community of Brooke’s Point

