Representatives from public, private, and various government agencies gathered for a collaborative meeting on Tuesday, November 7, at Maruyog Ridge, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, to discuss their Malaria Elimination Program.

Recognizing Brooke’s Point as one of the towns in Palawan with a high incidence of malaria, the Municipal Health Officer spearheaded the meeting.

Attendees included representatives from the Department of Health (DOH) Central Office, Regional and Provincial Malaria Coordinators, Vector Borne Staff, DOH consultants, Sangguniang Bayan Committee on Health Richard Balean, Department of Education (DEPED) nurses, DEPED Public Schools District Supervisors, Provincial Health Office, representatives from the Municipal Budget Office, Municipal Social Welfare and Development, Gender And Development (GAD) Focal Person, PSFI Project Manager, Barangay Captain Fred Bocobo of Salogon, Captain Edgar Inso of Aribungos, and other representatives from Barangays, Malaria Microscopists, and RDT Personnel.

The meeting aimed to formulate and implement a program addressing the spread and eradication of the life-threatening disease, Malaria, in Brooke’s Point and throughout the province of Palawan.

Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. expressed gratitude for the initiatives taken to combat malaria in the town.

He encouraged everyone to prioritize their health to prevent easily succumbing to illnesses.