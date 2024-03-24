A man from Brooke’s Point town was hospitalized after he was stabbed in the left abdomen on Friday night, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as Jesper Aurelio, 32, was attacked around 11:30 p.m. on March 22 in Sitio Sabsaban, Barangay Aribungos, Brooke’s Point. The suspect, known only by the alias “Bimbo,” remains at large.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on March 23, personnel from the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station received a distress call reporting the stabbing incident.

The victim was promptly rushed to Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Following the incident, authorities conducted an investigation and obtained a statement from Aurelio, who confirmed that he was stabbed by the suspect. The attending physician corroborated Aurelio’s account.

After being attacked, Aurelio sought help at the residence of a person named Tessy before being transported to the hospital by responding members of the Brooke’s Point Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

The police station in the municipality has launched a manhunt operation to locate and apprehend the suspect.