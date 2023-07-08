It was never too late, and age certainly didn’t matter for a senior couple from the town of Brooke’s Point, as they chose to finally legalize their union.

Lauro Gonzales, 67 years old, made the decision to tie the knot with Yolanda Alivar, 65 years old, after spending 36 years together.

According to the Brooke’s Point Municipal Information Office (MIO), the couple first caught each other’s eyes while working in Malaysia.

They were both single at the time and later decided to settle down together in their hometown of Brooke’s Point, where they were blessed with four children.

Their union was officially legalized through a civil ceremony, officiated by Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr.

Touched by the love story of Lauro and Yolanda, Mayor Benedito encouraged other couples who are living together without being married to consider legalizing their union.

He emphasized the importance of proper documentation and the protection that comes with it under the law.

Benedito further assured that the Municipal Civil Registrar would be more than willing to assist them with all the necessary requirements.