The town of Brooke’s Point, which is located in the southern part of Palawan, saw a total of 94,061 tourists throughout the year 2022.

Its Municipal Tourism Development and Promotions Division (MTDPD) reported that this is 87.7% higher than their tourist arrival in 2021.

The tourism office thanked their tourism stakeholders for their contributions to this accomplishment.

“Thank you to all the beautiful people of Brooke’s Point, accommodation establishments, and tourist attractions for being gracious hosts as we strive to promote agri-tourism in our municipality. Together, we can make our dream, Brooke’s Point being a prime agri-tourism destination, a reality,” the office said.

Last week, a two-day workshop on sustainable tourism and agri-tourism planning was held in the municipality in collaboration with the College of Hospitality Management of the University of Palawan.

Speakers discussed how the local tourism stakeholders can contribute to the growth and development of the tourism industry in the area.

