Some 300 school children from Brooke’s Point Central School underwent a kidney disease screening on Monday, October 9.

The event was spearheaded by the Municipal Health Office in an effort to address kidney-related health concerns among the young students.

Brooke’s Point Mayor Cesareo Benedito took the opportunity to encourage the young learners of Brooke’s Point Central School to prioritize their health at a young age, emphasizing that good health is the foundation for achieving their dreams and aspirations in the future.

Executive Secretary Stalwart Joseph Benedito commended the Municipal Health Office (MHO) for taking the initiative to organize this screening program, recognizing the importance of safeguarding the children’s health.

This massive kidney disease screening and advocacy was conducted under the Renal Disease Control Program (REDCOP) of the Department of Health (DOH), which leads in the prevention and control of kidney diseases and End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) through a comprehensive public health program and an integrated approach to renal disease management.