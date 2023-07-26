Some 34 residents from different barangays around the impact community of Ipilan Nickel Corporation in Brooke’s Point town recently completed a 15-day training for heavy equipment operation and light vehicle driving. They were awarded their National Certificate II (NC-II) from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The Community-Based Training for Heavy Equipment Operation (backhoe, loader rigid on highway dump truck) and Driving for Light Vehicles took place in Barangay Maasin from July 10 to July 24, conducted by the Puerto Princesa School of Science and Technology (PPSST).

The training was initiated by Ipilan Nickel and funded under its Social Development and Management Program (SDMP), following requests from residents of different barangays after consultations with the community.

Last Monday, July 24, the participants received their certificates, with 10 for backhoe operators, 14 for dump truck drivers, and 10 for light vehicle drivers.

Jeremias Tamayo, PPSST Competency Assessor, stated that Ipilan Nickel sought their assistance for certifying their skilled workers, and they subsequently conducted a series of assessments.

“Then they mentioned that part of their mandate is to help the communities so we had this training where participants were identified by the barangays,” Tamayo said.

“Initially, the training was supposed to be only for driving of light vehicles but a lot of them requested for heavy equipment operator because maybe they want to apply at INC so we opened for backhoe and excavator opoerator,” he added.

Tamayo also said some of the participants are actually already working at INC and they just need to have certificates for their employment.

“At TESDA, they have what we call recognition of prior learning. So kahit hindi sya dumaan sa (actual) training pero trabaho nya na yan, bigyan lang kami ng evidence na talagang yun ang trabaho nya. And then meron ding tinatawag na self assessment guide,” he explained.