The community of Sitio Bulho in Barangay Calasaguen, Brooke’s Point town, is appealing to the local government to address their longstanding road issues.

Abiran Simbbah, a community president, said they have sent numerous requests to the barangay, municipal, and provincial governments, hoping to receive attention for a road project that would benefit about 40 households residing along the approximately five-kilometer stretch from the national highway.

However, nothing has been done so far.

“Marami na pong request kaming ginawa pero hanggang ngayon wala pa rin. Umaasa kami na sana man lang ay mapansin ang aming lugar dahil nahihirapan kami sa mabatong daan dito at maputik naman kung panahon ng tag-ulan,” he said.

Simbbah added that a proper road would also assist residents in transporting products like bananas, sweet potatoes, corn, and others to the market more efficiently.

During election season, Simbbah noted, some winning politicians have promised to prioritize their road concerns, but they have yet to receive a response to their letters.

“Hirap na hirap kami sa daan, mabato talaga, maputik at takaw sa oras. Kung sementado sana, mas maigsi ang oras sana ng mga sasakyan at madaling mailala bas ang mga produkto namin,” he added.

Improving the road would also benefit their well-known Bolho River, popular for its clear and clean water, which could attract local and foreign tourists if the road project were prioritized.

The community remains hopeful that the government will address their road problems, believing it would greatly improve the lives of those living in the area.