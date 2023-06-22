The Brooke’s Point Rescue Rangers Team claimed victory as the champions of the two-day Junior Rescue Olympics held on June 20-21 at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) Headquarters in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa, as part of the Baragatan sa Palawan 2023 celebration.

The winning team was composed of junior rescuers Julie Dave Conti, Narciso Lendio Jr., Ella Valdestamon, Shainna Pechangco, Arnel Santos Jr., Sheranaika Sarawi, Kent Cyryle Ragudos, and Edzer Marata.

The team was led by Coach Gladys Alifonso, Assistant Coach Marlyn Dioquino, Trainer Jeff Racuya, and Team Leader Amia Gel Dumao. They were trained under the leadership of MDRRMO Brooke’s Point Training Team, BFP Insp Rico L. Pagmanoja, SF01 Junel Y. Joven, VPMNHS, IUTNHS, and MDRRMO Brooke’s Point.

During the competition, junior rescuers from various municipalities across the province showcased their bravery, intelligence, skill, strategy, dedication, and teamwork in the field of rescue and disaster response.

According to the local government of Brooke’s Point, this triumph is a testament to the readiness of the Municipality of Brooke’s Point to respond and remain prepared in times of crisis and disasters, with wholehearted dedication and excellence in responding to events and ensuring safety and order.