Brooke’s point reports one new COVID-19 case

The town of Brooke’s Point recorded a new COVID-19 case on Thursday. The patient is a returning local who arrived on January 30.

The new case which is the town’s 20th is a 28-year-old female resident, announced by Brooke’s Point municipal officials on their Facebook page, COVID-19-Free Brooke’s Point.

“COVID-positive Case No. 20 (most recent is a 28-year-old female returning resident from Fairview, Quezon City who arrived last January 30, 2021. She is currently isolated in Brooke’s Point LGU (Local Government Unit) COVID Isolation Unit (CIU),” the statement read.

The statement added that the town now has five active cases. Last week, several town officials and residents underwent mass testing and isolation after the husband of a Sangguniang Bayan member tested positive for COVID-19. The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) confirmed to Palawan News that the patient illegally returned home from Malaysia and breached health protocols.