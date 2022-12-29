The Office of Provincial Agriculture (OPA) has determined that the town of Brooke’s Point suffered the most damage to fishing vessels in the province after the flooding.

The towns in southern Palawan were severely impacted by the incessant rainfall-caused flooding.

Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, the provincial agriculturist, stated on Wednesday that the OPA is currently calculating the agricultural sector’s losses. A preliminary report indicates that approximately 29 fishing boats valued at P251,000 were damaged in Brooke’s Point.

There are 23 motorized bancas and six non-motorized bancas among the 29 fishing boats. Approximately 17 boats have been partially damaged, six have been completely damaged, and six are non-motorized and missing.

“As of the report na na-gather namin, Brooke’s point (may pinakalamaking cost of damage). Wala kami natatanggap pa from the northern part,” he said in a message.

OPA must assess the damage and forward the records to the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) for insurance coverage for affected farmers and fishermen.

The Brooke’s Point Sangguniang Bayan, on the other hand, passed a resolution declaring a month-long state of calamity in town. As of 4 p.m., the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that 844 families, or 3,127 people, had been evacuated.

Aside from boats, about 237.9 hectares of rice fields were damaged by flooding in Quezon town. Other monitored crops are vegetables and the fisheries sector.

The heavily affected residents are in the towns of Balabac, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Narra, Quezon, and Sofronio Española.

