The local government unit of Brooke’s Point has recognized Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) as the top taxpayer for the year 2023 during its foundation anniversary celebration recently.

INC resident mine manager Alex Arabis said the company paid a total of P117 million in business tax to the LGU last year and is on target to surpass the amount this year.

“Maliban sa tayo ang pinakamalaking employer sa buong Brooke’s Point, pinarangalan tayo noong nakaraang foundation day and no less than Mayor Cesareo Benedito awarded the plaque of appreciation para sa contribution ng Ipilan Nickel,” Arabis said.

The company is also on track to surpass its tax contribution this year, having already paid P91 million as of June. He further stated that with their current application for amendment of their Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), the company is also expected to have an increase in tax payments once the limit of their production and shipment is increased.

The mining firm is seeking to double its production capacity from 1.5 million wet metric tons of shipment per year, which Arabis said will also translate to more employment and an increase in royalty shares and corporate social responsibility funds.

Arabis meanwhile expressed gratitude to the LGU for the appreciation, which he said is a “proof nga ay yung binigay na parangal where they publicly recognized na meron nga tayong contribution.”

He added that they were invited to participate in the LGU’s planning session this Monday so that they will be able to align their resources.

He also said it would be better for them to have knowledge of the LGU’s municipal development plan so that there will be complementarity in their resources.

“So napakagandang balita para sa amin yun kasi ang isang napakalaking barometer or factor para maging successful ang isang proyekto ay yung magtutulungan ang LGU at ang private sector,” Arabis said.

“Kaya kami ay nagpapasalamat sa local government ng Brooke’s Point dahil meron na silang ganoong openness sa proyekto ng pagmimina,” he added.