The local government of Brooke’s Point has been recognized as the second-highest performer in the timely submission of the Quarterly Report on Real Property Assessment (QRPA).

The recognition was part of the program initiated by the Bureau of Local Government Finance in the MIMAROPA region, which aims to encourage all towns to enhance the quality of their services and become top performers in assessing the real properties of their constituents.

The award was received by Brooke’s Point Municipal Assessor Janet Quiňo during the Awarding Ceremonies of the Top Performing Provinces, Cities, and Municipalities of MIMAROPA. The ceremony took place on June 13 as part of the Regional Association of Treasurers and Assessors (REGATA) Conference held at Citystate Asturias Hotel in Puerto Princesa.

Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. and Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano commended the Municipal Assessor’s Office and encouraged the continuation of excellent and quality service to the municipality.